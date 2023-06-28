New Hampshire Trust Has $463,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,376. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

