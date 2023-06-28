New Hampshire Trust Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.64. 1,293,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,690. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $138.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

