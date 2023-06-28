New Hampshire Trust Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

