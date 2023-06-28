New Hampshire Trust Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 290.5% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,415. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $224.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

