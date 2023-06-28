New Hampshire Trust Purchases 311 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.19. 253,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

