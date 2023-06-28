New Hampshire Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $488.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,595. The stock has a market cap of $223.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.45 and its 200-day moving average is $372.77.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

