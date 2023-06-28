New Hampshire Trust Sells 449 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.40. The stock had a trading volume of 689,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,765. The firm has a market cap of $360.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

