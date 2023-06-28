Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

