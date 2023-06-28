Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,378.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 305,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 262,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

