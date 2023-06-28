Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $169,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.