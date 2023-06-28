Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 12,410 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UNG stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.