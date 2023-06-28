Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

