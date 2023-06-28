NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEWT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $394.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.27. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NewtekOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth $196,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 205.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.