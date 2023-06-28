Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Stock Price Down 5%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 15,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 7,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$21.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

