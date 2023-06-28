NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.60

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 102372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.17.

NFI Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$821.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73.

About NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$703.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

