NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $645,627.70

NFT (NFT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $645,627.70 and approximately $37.86 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,095.05 or 1.00039100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01789807 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $84.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

