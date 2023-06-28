Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nikon Stock Performance

NINOY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 12,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nikon has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Nikon had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

