Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.30. 33,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.47. Northland Power has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.206066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Northland Power

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.50 to C$41.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.85.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.