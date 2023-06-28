Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.30. 33,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.47. Northland Power has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.206066 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Featured Stories
- Generac Powers Up 8.79% on Growth Potential, Strong Texas Sales
- Down Over 80%, is Pet Insurer Trupanion Worth the Risk Premium?
- Splunk Climbs 6% Since Earnings Report, May See New Buy Zone Soon
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.