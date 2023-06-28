NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NWHUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

