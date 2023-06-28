NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) versus E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Head to Head Review

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) and E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and E.On’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.33 $183.01 million $3.22 17.87 E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -48.61

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 1 5 2 0 2.13 E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NorthWestern and E.On, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than E.On.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of E.On shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.12% 7.04% 2.55% E.On N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NorthWestern pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NorthWestern beats E.On on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

