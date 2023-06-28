Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nova accounts for about 4.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Nova worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nova by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

