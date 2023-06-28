NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 407,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,786 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at $362,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 43.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

