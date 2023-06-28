Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 3.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $156.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. The firm has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

