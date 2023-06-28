NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.86

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 3519125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $12,675,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.