NULS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $21.02 million and $1.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,783,275 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

