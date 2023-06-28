Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 29,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $14.68.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
