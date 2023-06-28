Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,645. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

