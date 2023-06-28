Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Shares Up 0.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.78. 1,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

