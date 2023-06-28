Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NMI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 12,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,191. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

