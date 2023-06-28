Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NMI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 12,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,191. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
