Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,383. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

