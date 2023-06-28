NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.60 or 1.00049848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002175 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.