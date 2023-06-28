Oasis Network Market Cap Achieves $275.28 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $275.28 million and $13.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.88 or 0.06154824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00042177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04883623 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $13,177,736.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.