Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,570,253 shares of company stock valued at $325,010,773 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.