Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 868.2% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPINL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.