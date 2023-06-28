OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.74

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.98. OFS Capital shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 36,419 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.74.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in OFS Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.