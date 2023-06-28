Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Barton Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 3.8% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. 680,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

