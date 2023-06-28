ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Brian L. Derksen Purchases 4,900 Shares

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,752. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 764.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 39.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 47,051 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

