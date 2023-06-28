Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Financial Analysis

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onion Global and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 2 7 5 0 2.21

Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $25.39, suggesting a potential upside of 57.40%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $1.10 billion 1.07 $58.70 million $0.68 23.72

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 4.58% 13.42% 8.52%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

