Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 461,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 451,484 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

