Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.02.

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

