Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Orbit International Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORBT remained flat at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 0.51. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.
About Orbit International
