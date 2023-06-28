Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS ORBT remained flat at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 0.51. Orbit International has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

