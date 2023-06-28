O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $936.77. 19,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,026. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $624.85 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $863.23.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

