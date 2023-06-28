Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $680,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 827,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

