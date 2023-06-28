Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,333 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.62.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

