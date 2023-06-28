Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after acquiring an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $226.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.