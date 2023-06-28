Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.38%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

