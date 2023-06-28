Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.4 %

TPR stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.