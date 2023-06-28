Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

