Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its 200 day moving average is $202.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

