Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 707 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

